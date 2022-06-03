UPPER HALFWAY, B.C. – A wildfire near Halfway River First Nation that started Thursday is suspected to be human caused.

The fire started around 5:50 a.m. on Thursday around the 21 km mark on Upper Halfway Road between the First Nation and Wonowon.

As of Thursday, the risk of wildfires in Northeast B.C. is mainly “moderate,” with some areas rated “high,” according to the BC Wildfire Service’s fire danger rating.

There have been 142 wildfires across the province so far this season, with five this week.