FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After not hearing from their loved one in over six days, Kristine Kezer’s family continues to search for her, assisted by local RCMP and Search and Rescue.

Kezer has not been heard from since driving a friend to a campsite on May 25th. She was reported missing on May 29th by a family member.

Kezer’s sister Kayla Wickes is very close with Kezer and says she won’t stop looking until she finds her.

“There’s a huge investigation going on. RCMP have got helicopters, canines, and Search & Rescue out there. They’re in contact with every person who has any bit of information. It’s been a lot,” Wickes said.

Wickes adds that she’s spent all of her time searching for her sister.

“People know me by name. They all have my cell phone number. I’ve been there from when the sun comes up to the sun goes down, and I barely sleep,” Wickes said.

“I won’t stop until we find her.”

Wickes says she is concerned about her sister’s wellbeing because she had fallen in with “the wrong crowd.”

“It didn’t change who she was as a person. She’s still kind and loving, and she was supposed to go away to treatment on Wednesday, the day that she went missing.”

Wickes has been in touch with treatment centres in Grande Prairie, where Kezer had mentioned that she wanted to go. Friends and family in Grande Praire have also joined the search.

SAR teams will be conducting an extensive search of the Kelly Lake area where Kezer was last seen on Saturday.

Family members will go to Boot Lake Saturday to conduct a prayer ceremony for Kezer.

“Anybody’s welcome to come. We’re going to do a prayer and smudge and pray for my sister and that she comes home safely,” Wickes said.

The family is also collecting donations to aid in this critical time of the search. Donations will go towards food and water for SAR teams and office supplies to print out missing person flyers.

Those interested in donating can do so here.