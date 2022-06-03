FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking the public for information to help locate a man wanted on an unendorsed warrant.

Drew Davis is facing a breach of probation charge.

Davis is described as:

  • Height: 5’9 (175 cm),
  • Weight: 161 lbs (73 kg),
  • Hair: Black,
  • Eyes: Brown.

Anyone with information on the location Davis to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

