FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP is asking the public for information to help locate a man wanted on an unendorsed warrant.
Drew Davis is facing a breach of probation charge.
Davis is described as:
- Height: 5’9 (175 cm),
- Weight: 161 lbs (73 kg),
- Hair: Black,
- Eyes: Brown.
Anyone with information on the location Davis to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.
