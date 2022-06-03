FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Community Foundation is introducing its first cycle of grants this year, executive director Susan Adams said, but the fund is still in its infancy. Plans for the fund are focused on its expansion.

This year, the fund will administer the grants that are regularly provided by the City of Fort St. John. In the future, however, the foundation’s grants—though supported by some public funds from municipal and federal governments—will be primarily supported by the foundation itself.

The long-term goal of the fund is to build an endowment that will generate revenue from interest. This is the money that will go into each grant provided, Adams explained.

Currently, the foundation is building its endowment. There are several ways to do this.

“First, it’s building installments through corporations and families,” she explained. “And then the other way is that we have access to federal grant pools through Community Foundations Canada [a national collection of similar funds].”

Once the endowment “fills up,” it begins to generate revenue through interest. It is that money, long-term, that will support the grants the fund provides to non-profits and charities in the area.

“Once that starts generating funds, we’ll be able to get some money into as many hands as we can at the non-profits in the northeast region,” Adams explained.

The idea is to remove the burden of funding grants from the city—and by extension, from the taxpayers—and place it on the market by using interest from the endowment.

“The foundation over time, the support that it provides will reduce the burden on the taxpayer but ensures that that support remains community.”

The grant development process is designed to be as accessible as possible for the different parties involved, including non-profits in the community who would benefit from the funding, Adams said.

Though the fund is still young and its endowment not yet full, its board of directors is slowly being established.

Adams notes should the market start doing better the endowment could grow quickly.

“The decisions [about the fund] will be made by people who will benefit, who live in the community,” Adams said.