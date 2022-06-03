FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Wildfire Service is responding to a 150 hectare fire near Sikanni Chief Canyon Park.

The fire started Friday morning and the Wildfire Service believes it was started by lightning. The Fire is southwest of the Sikanni Chief Canyon Park, approximately 190 km north of Fort St. John.

The B.C. Wildfire Service has responded fire fighters and air tankers. No homes or structures are threatened by the fire at this time.

This is the second wildfire to start in Northeast B.C. in as many days. A wildfire near Halfway River First Nation started Thursday and is believed to be human caused.

The fire started at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Thursday around the 21 km mark on Upper Halfway Road between the First Nation and Wonowon. As of Friday evening, the fire is now considered out.

In a wildfire forecast update Friday, Matt MacDonald, with BC Wildfire Service, says cooler temperatures, spring rains and fewer lightning strikes are contributing to a slower-than-normal start to the wildfire season in the province.

He says cool, wet weather is expected through June, but warmer-than-normal temperatures are coming in late July and will continue through August, raising the wildfire threat.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy says despite current low fire hazard forecasts, BC made the largest investment in its history this year at $359 million to prepare and protect people and communities from wildfires.