On this episode of Moose Talks, Dub chatted with PRRD Chair Brad Sperling and City of Fort St. John councillor Trevor Bolin on the upcoming North Peace Leisure Pool open house on June 7th.

Then, we catch up with Ojibwe-American musician Keith Secola, who was recently a keynote speaker at Healing The Hoop. Keith is talking about his experience at the conference and the healing through music. That interview starts at 13:20

