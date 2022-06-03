FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. has concluded that RCMP actions were appropriate and didn’t contribute to a woman’s death.

According to information reported by the Fort St. John RCMP, at approximately 7:00 p.m. on March 8th, police received a call concerned for a woman’s wellbeing as she was alleged to be intoxicated and in distress while driving a red Dodge Journey northbound on Highway 97.

Officers located the woman at a gas station before she drove away. Police also reported that they unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle.

“Police vehicle data confirms that police initially followed the vehicle before discontinuing and coming to a stop. A short time later, independent witnesses observed the Journey leave the road and confirmed that they did not see police following the vehicle,” IIOBC said.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence, including medical records, video footage, police vehicle data, and civilian witness statements, and determined that the actions of police were appropriate and did not contribute to the woman’s tragic death,” IIOBC said.

The IIOBC investigation has now concluded. The BC Coroners Service’s investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing.

The IIO is the independent civilian oversight agency of the police in British Columbia. The agency investigates all officer-related incidents that result in severe harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.