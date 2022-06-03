FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting on June 5th, crews will begin work on 93rd Avenue between 100th Street and 102nd Street.

A larger storm sewer and streetlights will be installed.

The road will be closed but the businesses will remain open by alley access, according to the city.

Once the underground work is complete, the portion of road will be repaved.

The city would like to remind drivers to obey all construction signage, reduce speeds in construction zones and find alternative routes when required.