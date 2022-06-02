NORTHERN B.C. – Opportunities are available for Fort St. John and Dawson Creek residents to donate menstrual products to United Way of Northern BC’s Period Promise Campaign.

This campaign, presented by LiUNA, started in May and runs until June 10th.

According to United Way, the goal of the initiative is to “eradicate period poverty in the local communities.”

Donations can be made at collects sites across Northern B.C., or monetary donations can be made directly on the website.

In Fort St. John, donations can be brought to LiUNA, Save-On-Foods, Safeway or the City of FSJ – Pomeroy Centre & Kids Arena.

In Dawson Creek, donations can be dropped off at the City of Dawson Creek’s pool or library, Save-On-Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Post & Row Local Taphouse, Dawson Creek Co-operative Union or Safeway.

United Way of Northern BC’s director of Community Development, Tae Hutchison, says that more and more families have to choose between menstrual products and basic needs with rising inflation.

For more information, visit the United Way Period Promise website.