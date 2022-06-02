HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Outdoor Recreation Council of BC’s second annual BC Trails Day is happening across B.C. on Saturday, June 4th, and Hudson’s Hope is holding a Historical Trail Walk to celebrate.

Hope For Health Society is hosting a Historical Trail Walk along the Portage Trail that starts at the visitor centre in Hudson’s Hope at 10 a.m.

Last year, according to the Peace River Regional District, no events were planned for B.C. Trails Day in the region due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

“BC Trails Day is a great way to celebrate BC’s beautiful trail networks, and we are pleased to contribute to the event again this year,” said Janet Devaney, senior manager, community & Indigenous initiatives, FortisBC.

“We encourage people to get involved and learn what we can all do to enjoy BC’s outdoor spaces safely and responsibly to help preserve these areas for future generations.”

The council encourages recreation groups and communities to host their own local events, such as group hikes, trail clean-ups, educational events, and guided activities.

If organizations would like to host their own event, they are encouraged to register, and ORCBC will help with promotion and provide free resources, including an event host toolkit.

Anyone can register an event, and once approved by the ORCB, it will be posted on their website alongside the rest of the events planned across the province.

“Any trail activity that fosters stewardship and community spirit qualifies as a BC Trails Day event, including recreational opportunities, trail maintenance projects or educational events,” said Louise Pedersen, Executive Director for ORCBC.

“For those that don’t have an organized event near them, head out on your own outdoor adventure, and if you pick up trash or clear loose branches or small rocks while you are outside anyway, this is a great way to practice stewardship!”

To see all events across the province, visit the event page.