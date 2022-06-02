VANCOUVER — A British Columbia engineer has been banned from the profession and fined because a highrise he designed in Langford, B.C., was so unsafe that its occupancy permit had to be revoked.

Engineers and Geoscientists BC, the regulatory body for the professions, says Brian McClure admitted in a consent order that the structural design drawings for the 11-storey building were deficient.

It says in a statement that aspects of the building’s seismic design and gravity load resisting system didn’t comply with B.C.’s building code, and “significant defects identified in the structural design drawings demonstrated incompetence.”

The occupancy permit was revoked for the 90-unit rental building called Danbrook One in December 2019 after an independent review by the City of Langford identified several safety concerns.

The statement says McClure’s registration with Engineers and Geoscientists BC has been cancelled, he’s been fined $25,000 and he’s agreed to pay $32,000 in legal costs.

Units in the building, now renamed RidgeView Place, are back on the rental market after the owner, Centurion Asset Management, announced in March it was in the process of completing the structural systems upgrade on the highrise.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2022.

