FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – S. Young Enterprises’ excavator was stolen about eight days ago, prior to the theft of the company’s dump truck on May 28th.

Initially, workers thought it was stolen more recently as they have two active work sites in the city.

After noticing the equipment was gone, some employees assumed it was at the other site. When the workers went to use the excavator, they noticed it wasn’t at either job site.

The equipment stolen is a CAT 2013 mini-excavator.

The owners are asking the public to keep an eye out for their stolen equipment and warn other residents to keep an eye on their things.

RCMP were unavailable to comment on the situation, and have been notified of the thefts, according to S. Young.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8140 or your local detachment.