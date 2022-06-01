FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A man was charged after multiple incidents on the evening of May 11th, including allegedly robbing a youth at knifepoint.

Initially, police received a request for assistance from BC Ambulance Service of an intoxicated male around 96th Street and 94th Avenue. The man refused medical treatment due to “a very high level of intoxication” and walked away from paramedics, according to the RCMP.

While en route, mounties received another report of a man stealing a skateboard and threatening to strike the owner around 100th Street and 95th Avenue, who left on foot.

When police finally arrived in the area, they were waved down by a youth who said they had just been robbed at knifepoint. The man had taken the youth’s bag and cellphone.

The man was eventually located and it was determined he was the same suspect in each of the three incidents.

Trenton Fox was arrested, attended court and is facing criminal charges for assault, robbery, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose and failure to comply with Probation Order.

Fox was remanded until June 2th, 2022, when he will reappear in court.