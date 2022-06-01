VANCOUVER — Police say they’re investigating an apparent random attack that left a 67-year-old man with serious stab wounds and others shaken after being chased with a machete.

Vancouver police say it unfolded Wednesday at a gas station where a pedestrian was hit with a vehicle, then the driver got out of his car and chased several people while holding a knife and machete.

A statement from police says the suspect reportedly punched a passerby before turning back to the pedestrian and stabbing him in the neck and back.

They say officers arrived within moments of a 911 call and arrested the 61-year-old man as he attempted to steal a motorbike parked at the gas station.

Const. Tania Visintin says police don’t yet know if there was a motive for the attack, which appears to be unprovoked as the victims and suspect don’t know each other and didn’t have any significant interactions beforehand.

She says a man was seen driving the same vehicle erratically hours before the attack and he evaded police in several Metro Vancouver cities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2022.

The Canadian Press