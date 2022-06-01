FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP detachment is requesting the public’s help locating 43-year-old Deborah Faye Brooks.
Brooks is wanted for a Breach of Probation Order.
She is described as 5’5 (165 cm), 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Those with any information regarding Brooks’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.
Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.
