FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP detachment is requesting the public’s help locating 43-year-old Deborah Faye Brooks.

Brooks is wanted for a Breach of Probation Order.

She is described as 5’5 (165 cm), 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Those with any information regarding Brooks’ whereabouts are encouraged to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.