Are you a dad? A grand-dad? Maybe a great grand-dad- or maybe you want to surprise your dad? Then you qualify to SPIN!

The Wheel of Dad is brought to you by FSJ Co-op, Merwin Optical and Moose FM.

You can win a wide assortment of things- like gift cards, Brett Kissel tickets, or you can win nothing.

We wouldn’t really let you win nothing– so before you walk away we’ll have a dad joke locked and loaded for you.

Call in when you hear the Cue to Call- it can happen anytime in the mornings with Dub & Catarina or in the afternoons with Bernard.

You can watch the Wheel of Dad be spun LIVE on Moose FM’s

