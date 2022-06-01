FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School District 60 Elementary Speech Contest was held at Anne Roberts Young Elementary on May 25th, with Hillary Campbell taking home first place.

The contest had 29 students from ten different elementary schools competing.

Hillary Campbell from Ecole Central took home first place with her speech on social media.

Coming in second was Ben Krezanoski from Bert Ambrose with his speech on hopes and dreams.

Third place went to Bailey Gauvin from Bert Ambrose for her speech on the weather.

The Aggregate School Scores were Ecole Central in first, Bert Ambrose in second and CM Finch in third.

Melissa DeGroot, Anne Roberts Young Elementary School’s vice principal, says they were very excited to start the contest again.

“The students did a fantastic job and delivered excellent speeches,” she said.