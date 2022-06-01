FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John firefighters responded to a fire at the Louisiana-Pacific (LP) OSB plant just before 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When the department arrived on the scene, it discovered the fire was isolated to the press, a piece of machinery inside the plant.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano said the department was on scene for about two hours locating hotspots and extinguishing any remaining visible fires.

A total of 22 firefighters responded, with 11 from Fort St. John and the remainder made up of the mutual aid requested from the Taylor and Charlie Lake Fire Departments.

Troiano says they left around 7 a.m. to come back to Fort St. John.

He adds that they would like to thank the Charlie Lake Fire Department and Taylor Fire Department for their assistance.