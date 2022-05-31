VANCOUVER — A Vancouver senior has died in prison while serving concurrent life sentences for the second-degree murders of two fellow residents of the West End apartment building where he lived.

Leonard Landrick was in his late 70s when he was handed the life terms for the 2017 slayings of 57-year-old building council member Sandra McInnes and 51-year-old Neil Croker, the building’s manager.

Landrick, who knew both victims, was sentenced in November 2020.

He was ordered to serve at least 13 years before being eligible for parole.

A statement from the Correctional Service of Canada says Landrick died of apparent natural causes at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford and his family has been notified.

As in all cases involving in-custody deaths, the correctional service says it will review the circumstances and it has notified police and the BC Coroners Service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022.

The Canadian Press