FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The first potato pick-up was so successful that the Fort St. John Salvation Army decided to do another one.

The first pick-up resulted in five pallets being given out to community members, and now only nine of the initial 20 are left, according to Jared Braun, executive director of the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

Braun mentions that the times for staff to be able to be at the warehouse and open it up are limited, so after a few messages, they decided to do another one.

Thursday, June 2nd, they’re doing it again from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the old BC Liquor Store’s side door at 10440 100th street.

“We’re looking forward to a good turnout again on Thursday,” Braun said.

Braun also wanted to mention that the spuds are not just for food bank users or people who are struggling financially.

“If people just love potatoes and would love to get some PEI potatoes to cook up and use for whatever recipes they have, they are by all means welcome to come and get them.”

Farmers are encouraged to contact the Salvation Army as some potatoes have gone bad.