PEACE REGION, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says that crews in Northern B.C. will be working this summer on resurfacing projects covering over 296 kilometres of highways and side roads.

One of the more significant projects in the region is on Highway 97, the Alaska Highway, which is being resurfaced from the Swanson Lumber Road to the 271 Road.

This project costs $7.8 million and will resurface approximately 12 kilometres of the highway, 12 kilometres of 271 Road and local side roads in the Charlie Lake area.

The ministry says this project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

Also included in the resurfacing project is a section of road between Highway 29 and Highway 52 in the Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge area.

Highway 97 between Chetwynd and Dawson Creek will also be under construction.

The project will resurface 48 more kilometres on Highway 97 from the East Pine to the 247 Road.

Other major resurfacing projects taking place this spring and summer include:

Highway 97 in Prince George and area side roads: Four kilometres will be resurfaced on Highway 97 from the Junction of Highway 16 to 5th Avenue work and includes resurfacing on Old Summit Lake Road, Wright Creek Road and Reid Lake Road

Highway 52 from the junction of Highway 97 to Brassey Creek

Highway 29 from the junction of Highway 97 to Sukunka River Forest Service Road

Highway 35 Burns Lake area

Highway 35 from Burns Lake Trestle Bridge to the intersection of Colleymount Road

Chief Lake Road and Ness Lake Road area

Highway 37N south of Dease Lake and Lower Post side roads

Highway 37N from Eddontenajon Rest Area to Stikine River Bridge. Work includes hard surfacing onside roads in Lower Post

Side roads in the Cluculz Lake area

This season will see about $50 million invested in resurfacing northern highways, the ministry of transportation and infrastructure said in a release.

The ministry would like to remind drivers to use caution around construction zones, follow the direction of traffic control personnel, and expect delays with single-lane alternating traffic in these areas between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Updates on delays and closures are available online.