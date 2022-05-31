CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP is requesting help from Peace residents to locate 16-year-old Isiah McKay who reportedly has not been seen since May 30th.

McKay was last seen at home by family members around 11 p.m. Monday night. At around 6:30 a.m.Tuesday, McKay’s family noticed he was no longer at home.

Isaiah Angus Robert McKay is described as

  • 16 years old
  • 6’ tall
  • Facial acne
  • Thin build
  • Brown medium length hair
  • Possibly wearing jeans, long-sleeved shirt, gum boot style rubber boots, possibly carrying a small bag

Those with any information about McKay or where he might be are encouraged to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221

Spencer Hall is a news reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy.