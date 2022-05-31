CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP is requesting help from Peace residents to locate 16-year-old Isiah McKay who reportedly has not been seen since May 30th.

McKay was last seen at home by family members around 11 p.m. Monday night. At around 6:30 a.m.Tuesday, McKay’s family noticed he was no longer at home.

Isaiah Angus Robert McKay is described as

16 years old

6’ tall

Facial acne

Thin build

Brown medium length hair

Possibly wearing jeans, long-sleeved shirt, gum boot style rubber boots, possibly carrying a small bag

Those with any information about McKay or where he might be are encouraged to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221