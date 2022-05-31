CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd RCMP is requesting help from Peace residents to locate 16-year-old Isiah McKay who reportedly has not been seen since May 30th.
McKay was last seen at home by family members around 11 p.m. Monday night. At around 6:30 a.m.Tuesday, McKay’s family noticed he was no longer at home.
Isaiah Angus Robert McKay is described as
- 16 years old
- 6’ tall
- Facial acne
- Thin build
- Brown medium length hair
- Possibly wearing jeans, long-sleeved shirt, gum boot style rubber boots, possibly carrying a small bag
Those with any information about McKay or where he might be are encouraged to contact the Chetwynd RCMP at 250-788-9221