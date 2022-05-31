FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Peace Fusion Dance Company owner’s vision of a large dance number is close to being a reality.

Stephanie Baker put a call out to the community on Monday for 30 to 40 dancers for a performance she’s envisioned. As of Tuesday afternoon, Baker has already recruited 50 kids.

Baker says she will try to find a spot if more kids want to be involved, but it did not take long for her minimum numbers to be met.

The owner says this will be performed at the Peace Fusion Dance Company showcase in January 2023 and the Spotlight Dance Competition in February 2023.

Choreography will happen in late August or early September on one or two evenings that will work for everyone, Baker explains, then another time in late November or early December and a couple of times over Christmas break.

The owner explains that there is no cost to this, only some time commitment and that the performers (eight and older) wear their street clothes.

The performance will be a mix of genres.