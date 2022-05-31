DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A woman was reported missing on May 29th by a family member to the Dawson Creek RCMP.

Kristine Kezer was seen last at a campsite near Kelly Lake, B.C. on May 25, 2022.

That evening, she was understood to be driving a friend to the campsite. During the trip, authorities believe the truck she was driving—a 2007 white GMC Sierra— ran out of gas on highway 52 E on her way back to Dawson Creek.

Kezer has not been in contact or been seen by family or friends since that time.

She is described as a 41-year-old Indigenous woman, about 181 lbs and 5’5 tall. She was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants.

Police are concerned for Kezer’s safety and the Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for any information that may benefit the investigation. Anyone who has seen Kezer, or recalls an abandoned white pickup truck on Highway 52 E is requested to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-787-3700. To remain anonymous, contact crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.