BUICK CREEK, B.C. – The Blueberry River First Nations office will be closed from May 30th to June 6th, 2022, to honour the sudden passing of a Great Elder of the Nation, Annie Davis.

Annie Davis passed away on May 29th, 2022. The Nation will hold a moment of silence for the dates mentioned.

Blueberry River First Nation Chief Judy Desjarlais explained that the time of silence is when an elder or member makes their final journey. Holding it is a custom practice for the Nation.

“It is time where members support the family by gathering and dancing to our traditional songs, by visiting them to show comfort and support, by sharing stories and supporting them with food,” Chief Desjarlais said in a release.

She adds that this will only be accepted per family request or acceptance.

During this time, the Chief and Council will be available by phone or email, and some staff will be in the office.

For further assistance, call 250-630-2800.