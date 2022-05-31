VICTORIA, B.C. – Beginning June 1st, 2022, B.C.’s minimum wage will increase from $15.20 to $15.65, the highest of any province.

B.C.’s Ministry of Labour says that this increase is part of a commitment made by the government in 2018 and included five years of predictable increases that have benefited 400,000 British Columbians.

“Having a fair minimum wage is a key step in helping to lift more people out of poverty, make life more affordable and build a strong economy for B.C.,” said Harry Bains, Minister of Labour.

“We will continue to advocate for fair wages for all workers, especially those low-income workers who have been so essential to our health and well-being during the pandemic.”

This increase follows the annual inflation rate, which, from January 1st to December 31st, 2021, was calculated to be 2.8 per cent.

This increase will also apply to the live-in camp leaders and live-in home-support workers’ minimum daily wages and the resident caretaker minimum monthly wage.

For more information, visit the Employment Standards Branch website.