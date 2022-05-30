DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek city council has approved funding to complete urgent structural repairs of the Dawson Creek Exhibition Area Grandstands before the 100th annual Fall Fair at the end of the summer.

The original grandstands were built of wood in 1958 but were reconstructed with steel tubing in 1970. It was updated and expanded in 1996, then updated with increased steel supports in 2000. The freestanding roof was added in 2012.

In 2013 the seating, plywood, and wooden walkway planks reached the end of their usable lifespan. These were replaced in 2014. No realignment or new supports have been added for the last 22 years.

Since 2014, cosmetic upgrades and minor repairs have been made to the grandstands. The DCEA also hydro blasted and painted underneath the stands.

The average lifespan of the materials used, according to the Tryon Group (the company hired by the city to assess the structure) is about 50-70 years. Some materials remain since its original construction, and others are new and part of additions and upgrades performed over the years.

The Tryon Group estimates that most of the old materials are at 90 per cent of their service life.

Tryon identified immediate maintenance requirements and also identified maintenance needs that would need to be completed in the near future.

According to the memo sent to city council regarding the necessary repairs and history of the grandstand, proper applications and regular maintenance of finished paint coatings will extend the serviceable life of the structure.

Once the repairs are made, the grandstand structure will be structurally adequate, safe and meet the maximum expected occupancy.

Quotes for the construction have been accepted by the city and are under the $57,500 budget for repairs.

Work will begin in the upcoming week and will be completed no later than the first week of July.

Dawson Creek’s Fall Fair and Rodeo, one of the largest events the grandstand sees every year, will be held August 9-14th this year.