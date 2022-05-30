FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fivestar boxing went undefeated in Lacombe this past weekend at Boxing Alberta’s Diamond Belt competition.

Both Lane Harris and Mike Valguaras showed the over 30 other athletes competing at the event what Fivestar Boxing is capable of with their wins.

Harris, competing at 180 lbs., bested Nikita Tuffnell, from host club The ShadowBox, in the first round by technical knockout.

Coach Justin Donally says Tuffnell has around double the fights Harris does, yet the Fort St. John product won the fight in dominant fashion.

“He hurt him in the body, hurt him in the head, hurt him everywhere, and then they had to stop it,” said Donally.

The 22-year-old, who had a rocky start transitioning from kickboxing to boxing a couple of years ago, has gone 3-0 in the last three months.

“He actually started with me kickboxing when he was 14 or 15 and then he moved away to the island… he did a couple of kickboxing fights while he was living there.”

When Harris moved back to Fort St. John, he told Donnally he was unsure if he wanted to continue with kickboxing or transition to boxing.

“We took him down to the two provincials as a novice… he didn’t do very well. He lost his first fight. It wasn’t that he got dominated, he just wasn’t comfortable in there. He wasn’t moving well,” said Donally.

Harris then decided to take a year off and just train.

“And then, with COVID and everything, he decided he was ready. He said he wanted to compete this year and see how far he could go.”

Donally says the 4-2 fighter has around four fights left as a novice before he starts potentially training for provincials and nationals next year.

“He’s really found his groove. He’s a real good power puncher, but he’s got that Mike Tyson tight inside style.”

Harris wasn’t the only Fivestar fighter to leave his mark in Lacombe last weekend as Mike Valguaras left with a unanimous decision win at 177 lbs.

Donally says Valguaras came to him six months ago asking to be trained. Unfortunately, the fighter’s work schedule meant he could only train during the day, so a new coach stepped up, fellow Fivestar athlete Nick Young.

“[Valguaras] really, really, really wanted to train bad, and with his work schedule, he wasn’t able to,” said Donnally.

“Nick trained him from the very start, from nothing, to where he is now.”

Now, not only is Valguaras 2-0 as a fighter, Young has the same record as a coach.

With the boxing season coming to a close for the club, Donally says the summer will be used to make the proper adjustments and prepare for next season’s fights.