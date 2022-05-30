FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A local company is asking the public to keep an eye out for their dump truck that was stolen Saturday.

S. Young Enterprises director, Melissa Young, says someone broke into the company’s gated yard on Airport Road around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday and stole their 2020 Freightliner.

“[Someone] drove through our gate and ripped off our fence,” said Young.

She says the truck’s GPS shows that it was taken to Fort Nelson.

The police have been notified, but anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8140 or your local detachment.