CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. – After being rebuilt last year, the ministry of environment says the Charlie Lake boat launch is open to the public.

Construction of the launch took place last August after BC Parks budgeted $150,000 for the repairs, which were completed last fall, according to the ministry.

Last April, the ministry said the boat launch had damaged pads that needed to be replaced and tied into the existing concrete panels above the high water mark.

The area was barricaded in 2018 to prevent trailered boats from accessing the boat launch due to the state of disrepair. The launch was still made available as a car-top boating only launch.

The funding for the launch was a part of a nearly $14 million investment to improve facilities, which included $150,000 to upgrade the boat launch at One Island Lake.