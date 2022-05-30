UPDATE: TELUS says the cellphone outage affecting BC customers is now resolved.

A 911 outage is keeping TELUS and Koodo mobile customers across B.C. and in parts of Alberta from accessing emergency services.

To access emergency services, B.C.’s emergency service communications has advised anyone experiencing an emergency to call 911. If the call drops, they advise to call back from a landline or cellphone with a different carrier.

B.C.’s dedicated twitter account for emergency services tweeted that the province’s largest emergency communications center was aware of the problem 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The Edmonton Police Department Twitter announced that their 911 dispatch was experiencing technical difficulties at 2:46 p.m. the same day. They noted that the issues were only seen from TELUS customers, and that the operators could hear customers–but customers could not hear operators. Operators would call each customer back.

This is a developing story.

Grace Giesbrecht

grace@energeticcity.ca

Grace Giesbrecht is a news reporter for EnergeticCity.ca who recently graduated from Trinity Western University with a bachelor of arts in Media + Communications. She was born and raised just outside of Fort St. John. She began reporting for her university’s student newspaper and interned with Ottawa Life Magazine where she developed a passion for asking questions, telling stories, and the written word. In her free time, you can find her drinking coffee, snowboarding, or reading novels.