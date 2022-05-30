UPDATE: TELUS says the cellphone outage affecting BC customers is now resolved.

A 911 outage is keeping TELUS and Koodo mobile customers across B.C. and in parts of Alberta from accessing emergency services.

To access emergency services, B.C.’s emergency service communications has advised anyone experiencing an emergency to call 911. If the call drops, they advise to call back from a landline or cellphone with a different carrier.

B.C.’s dedicated twitter account for emergency services tweeted that the province’s largest emergency communications center was aware of the problem 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

We are getting reports of a province-wide outage impacting @TELUS & @koodo cellphone customers in #BC. If you are experiencing an emergency, dial 9-1-1. If your call fails, please call back from another carrier or landline if possible #911BC pic.twitter.com/G22IVez3oJ — E-Comm 9-1-1 (@EComm911_info) May 30, 2022

The Edmonton Police Department Twitter announced that their 911 dispatch was experiencing technical difficulties at 2:46 p.m. the same day. They noted that the issues were only seen from TELUS customers, and that the operators could hear customers–but customers could not hear operators. Operators would call each customer back.

The EPS 911 Dispatch Centre is currently experiencing technical difficulties.



If you are a TELUS Mobility customer and you are calling 911, please know that we can hear you, but you may not be able to hear us – we will call you back. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) May 30, 2022

This is a developing story.