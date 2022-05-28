FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Heavy rainfall has caused the closure of several roads in the North Peace according to Dawson Road Maintenance.

The 262 road, the Stoddart Creek Road, the 273 road, the 250 road and the 656 road are all closed due to flooding. Below are the details of where each road is closed:

262 Rd west of the Rose Prairie Road, closed, alternate routes are available.

140 Road Stoddart Creek Road, washed out between the 254 Rd and Welch Road, closed, alternate routes are available.

273 Road, washed out 500 m south of the 254 Rd, no alternate routes available.

250 Road, closed due to flooding, no alternate routes available.

656 Road Lyndon Subdivision, closed due to flooding at Km 1, no alternate routes available.

Dawson Road Maintenance says to watch www.drivebc.ca for updates the condition of area roads.

Due to the heavy rainfall in the #NorthPeace, there are numerous road closures in the area. Please avoid the following roads: 262 Rd, Stoddart Creek Rd, 273 Rd, 250 Rd, Lyndon Sub. Please refer to DriveBC for updates.#FortStJohn #YXJ #PeaceRegion #Hwy97 #Hwy29 @TranBC_Peace pic.twitter.com/04uXD1og6W — Dawson Road Maintenance – North Peace (@DawsonrmNP) May 29, 2022

Several travel advisories have been issued for Highways in the South Peace due to water pooling. A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 and Highway 97S from Taylor to Chetwynd and then from Chetwynd to the Pine Pass. The advisory has also been issued for Highway 2, 49, 52N, 52E and Highway 29.

TRAVEL ADVISORY: Travel advisories have been issued throughout the SOUTH PEACE following Environment Canada's special weather statement of expected heavy rainfall.



If you are travelling, please adjust driving to conditions + check @DriveBC for current conditions before you go. — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) May 28, 2022

A flood watch for rivers in the Peace region, including tributaries around Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Moberly Lake, Pine Pass, Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek remains in place.

The rain was expected to stop Saturday, but the forecast predicted rainfall amounts from 30 to 80mm. Communities closes to the Rockies were expected to receive the most.