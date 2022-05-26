SURREY, B.C. — The RCMP say a 58-year-old Surrey man has died after suffering serious injuries in a shooting in the city’s Whalley neighbourhood last weekend.

The Mounties have identified the victim as Michael Gordon Brown.

They say homicide investigators believe the fatal shooting was an isolated incident, not random, and not connected to gang activities in the region.

They say officers had responded to a shots-fired report in the 13,700-block of Grosvenor Road around 9:49 a.m. last Saturday, when they found Brown injured and took him to hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says they want to speak with witnesses or anyone who knew of Brown’s activities.

The RCMP statement says they’re also asking for security or dashcam footage from the area between 5 and 11 a.m. on the day of the shooting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press