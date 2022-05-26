DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Both Rotary Clubs of Dawson Creek are looking for local businesses that would like to participate in the annual Fall Fair Parade.

In a joint release, the clubs say all communities in the Peace are welcome to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Dawson Creek Rodeo and Exhibition.

Registration is now open to participate in the parade at the Keep Calm and Shop On website hosted by the Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will be held on August 12th, and the fair goes from August 9th to 14th.

For more information, visit the website or call Joe Judge at 250-719-5494 or Rick Hackworth at 250-784-8161.