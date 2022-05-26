FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Gymnastics Association will host the Northern Lights Invitational and Zone 8 Championships this weekend.

The events will showcase regional gymnasts, with 128 athletes competing at the Invitational and 114 at the Zone 8 Championship.

“We are so excited to be showcasing our amazing talent from around the northeast,” said North Peace Gymnastics Association club manager Chantelle Yates.

The competition will take place at North Peace Secondary School, and admission is $7 for an adult, $5 for a child or $15 for a family for the entire weekend.

On Saturday, May 28th, from 9 a.m. to noon, will be the Canadian Competitive Program 1-4 and Xcel Bronze.

From 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. will be the Canadian Competitive Program 6-7 and Xcel Silver-Gold.

To finish off the day, from 4:15 p.m. to 7 p.m., the men’s and women’s Interclub Performance and Interclub Performance Plus will take the stage.

On Sunday, May 29th starting at 8 a.m. until 11 a.m., will be the Canadian Competitive Program 1-4 and Interclub Performance Plus.

Finishing off the event, from 11:15 a.m. to 2:45 will be the Canadian Competitive Program 6-7 and Xcel Bronze-Gold.