Environment Canada says 40 to 60 millimetres of rain is expected in Northeast B.C.

The special weather statement says a weather system will become stalled over the region, bringing a prolonged period of heavy rain to the region.

The rainfall is supposed to begin Friday afternoon and persist into Saturday evening.

Environment Canada says the regions near the Rockies are expected to receive the highest amount of rainfall.

The region is warned that heavy rainfall may impact vulnerable landscapes and enhance localized flooding.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.