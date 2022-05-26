FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Friends of the Fort St. John Public Library is holding its first book sale in over two years this weekend.

The book sale will take place in the corridor of the North Peace Cultural Centre on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the group, there will be a large selection to choose from since it’s been so long since the last sale.

Book sets, bundles, children’s books and even German fiction books will all be available for purchase.

It is a cash-only sale, and prices will range from 50 cents to $2 per book.

There will also be a new book bag on sale for $7, including a free book when purchased.

Friend of the Library president Andrea Doherty encourages fellow bookworms to come out and see what the sale has to offer.

“Empty out your coin jars and bring a friend!” said Doherty.