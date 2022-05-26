FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Salvation Army wants to send the potatoes they acquired to residents in Fort St. John, Taylor and surrounding areas.

“We want to spread these potatoes as far as possible,” said the organization in a Facebook post Thursday.

Anyone interested can pick up a bag of potatoes on Friday between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the side door of the old BC Liquor Store.

The Salvation Army says they don’t want the potatoes to go bad after receiving 50,000 pounds of them.

The organization was told that th