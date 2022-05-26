FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Bert Ambrose student has donated $700 he earned from cleaning up dog waste in the community to School District 60’s breakfast program.

This is the third year, Austin Faulkner and his parents have helped residents clean up their backyard when the snow melts.

Austin takes the money he receives and donates half to the breakfast program. According to his mom, Ashley, he has raised $3,708 for the program since 2020.

Austin after a clean up (Craig Faulkner)

She says that Austin started his waste clean-up work because he wanted to help the community in some way.

Since Austin is a huge animal lover, they landed on the idea of cleaning up after dogs in the spring.

“He loves that he gets to meet a lot of dogs while he cleans up the yards,” said Ashley.

They chose to donate to the breakfast program because “no kid should go through life without access to proper nutrition.”

“The outpouring of community support for his business has been huge which makes him want to continue every spring.”

So far, he hasn’t decided what to spend his half of the earnings on this year, but he wants to take his dad to the new Jurassic Park movie in June for helping him pick up dog waste.

Last year, he purchased an outdoor pool for the family and a doll his sister wanted, and in 2020, he got himself a kayak.