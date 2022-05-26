KAMLOOPS, B.C. — One person has been taken to hospital in critical condition while two others are there in stable condition following an ammonia leak at an industrial park in Kamloops, B.C.

A spokeswoman with BC Emergency Health Services says in a statement that six other patients in stable condition were assessed at the scene after five paramedic crews and two supervisors responded to a call at about 10:30 a.m. today.

Interior Health said earlier that about eight patients were expected to be taken to Royal Inland Hospital, and people with non-urgent needs should avoid going to the emergency department.

The City of Kamloops has confirmed that an ammonia leak occurred at the Mount Paul Industrial Park and a hazardous materials team was en route while RCMP officers were helping with road closures.

WorkSafeBC says on its site that an accidental release of the colourless gas during transportation, storage or use during industrial processes may put employees at risk if they inhale unsafe amounts.

Ammonia may be used in refrigeration systems, power generation and manufacturing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2022.

The Canadian Press