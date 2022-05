FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the public’s help locating a 45-year-old Barbara Marie Lafond.

Lafond is wanted for flight from police and driving while prohibited, which took place on December 19th, 2020, according to police.

Lafond is described as:

5’6 (168 cm) tall,

180 lbs (82 kgs),

Brown hair, long,

Brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Lafond is asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at (250) 787-8100.