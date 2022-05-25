DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The BC Wildfire Service says planned burns will be happening this week as part of a Dawson Creek Fire Zone training exercise.

The exercise will be located on private land near Tower Lake, between Fort St. John and Dawson Creek, and is planned for May 25th to 26th.

“Staff from the BC Wildfire Service will carefully prepare, control and monitor these fires. Smoke is likely to be highly visible from the Alaska Highway,” said the BCWS in an email.

The exact timing of the burns will depend on site, weather and venting conditions, said the BCWS. Ignitions and burning will proceed only if conditions are suitable.

For more information regarding the Ventilation Index and Open Burning and Smoke Control Regulations, visit the province’s website.