FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pride Society has a variety of events planned for Pride Week to allow Fort St. John residents to show and celebrate their true colours.

Pride Week runs from May 28th to June 4th and kicks off with an art exhibition featuring pieces by local artists with the theme “What does Pride mean to me?”

An opening reception for the exhibit will be held on May 28th at 9834 100th Street from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The show is available for viewing throughout the week.

“The exhibit features a wide variety of artists, abilities, and media from more experienced to barely experienced, and that’s me,” said Lyle Goldie, president of the North Peace Pride Society.

The society will then hold its annual pride walk, which will follow a different route this year, starting at Centennial Park on June 4th at 2 p.m.

“[The route] is basically a tour around Festival Plaza, the pool, curling club, the Pomeroy Sports Centre, then around the museum, back to Centennial Park,” Goldie explained.

The walk wraps up around 2:30 p.m., and then a drag competition will be held at the Centennial Park stage starting at 3 p.m.

The competition will feature local drag performers and Canadian gender-bending interdisciplinary drag artist Connie Lingua, who has been performing on stages around the world for over 18 years.

“Connie sounds like she’s good at putting a show together and doing performances, so that’s why we asked her to also perform at the dance as well,” Goldie said.

Celebrations in Centennial Park will go until 5 p.m.

The society’s 2022 Hawaiian-themed Pride dance will then start at 8 p.m. at the Fort St. John Curling Club lounge. The event is 19+ and will feature drag performers, and a DJ, with food and drinks available.

“I believe the team is putting together a signature cocktail. I think it’s a blue Hawaii. [The event] will be Hawaiian-themed, playing off that sunshine theme that we’ve had for the entire walk,” Goldie said.

Tickets for the dance are available here.

The Fort St. John city council proclaimed May 28th to June 4th Pride week in the Energetic City at their May 24th council meeting.

For more information on pride events, check the interview with Goldie below or visit the society’s website.