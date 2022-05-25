LANGFORD, B.C. — Police say they are investigating manure left at the front doors of Premier John Horgan’s local constituency office in Langford, B.C.

A news release from RCMP Wednesday says officers were called to a report of manure being dumped and signs being posted at Horgan’s community office around 9 a.m.

It says the suspects are believed to be supporters of Save Old Growth and the incident is under investigation as mischief.

In a statement posted on the group’s website, supporters of Save Old Growth claimed responsibility for their action and likened the government’s policies to manure.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety, says in a statement while peaceful protest is part of democratic society, “vandalizing property, preventing people from accessing services and harassing local businesses is deplorable behaviour.”

Zain Haq, a co-founder of Save Old Growth, says in an email that a majority of residents want the government to ban logging of these forests, but “if the premier refuses to implement the will of the people then we can expect people to engage in nonviolent direct action.”

He says more action is planned beginning June 13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 25, 2022.

