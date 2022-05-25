FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Bert Bowes Middle School is hoping to throw a carnival for the students and is looking for donations of games, beverages and snacks.

The school hopes to hold the carnival outside on June 17th from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

To put on the best carnival possible for the students, the school is putting a call out to the community for games.

The school is also looking for beverage and snack donations.

They can accept inflatables but are looking for a dunk tank or something similar.

For more information or if you’re looking to donate, email npeardon@prn.bc.ca.