FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After much anticipation and community buzz, Wok Box opened in Fort St. John over the May long weekend.

Construction started in December, and after some delays, the store is open, with a grand opening happening in August.

“We are so excited to open our doors and share our love for Wok Box with our community of Fort St. John! We are looking forward to firing up our woks and cooking some amazing meals for you,” said franchise owner Zenith Patel.

“We have something for everyone at Wok Box as we offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-friendly options. You can have exactly what you want because everything can be customized. Come in, and see for yourself! We will be more than happy to make your meal just the way you like.”

In April, Energeticcity.ca spoke with Hardik Patel about the Wok Box location. He also owns Cobs Bread and runs both businesses with his family.

“They have different types of food from noodles, rice, poutine, beans, soups, snacks,” described Patel, noting the vegan and vegetarian options available.

“All the food is in-house made, even the sauces. We have over 25 sauces which are made in-house from scratch.”

For the grand opening on August 13th and 14th, Wok Box is offering customers 50 per cent off regular rice or noodle boxes for the event.

For more information and to see the menu, check out the Facebook page.