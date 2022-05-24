The Wild Sheep Society of British Columbia has received a $75,000 grant to remove environmental waste from the Gataga River in the Northern Rockies.

According to data from the province, the waste is from an abandoned mine site. Contaminants are directly in the creek drainage of the valley, and any toxic materials are flowing into the river.

The funding for the clean-up effort comes from B.C.’s Community Gaming Grants program, which aims to support non-profits in the province.

“These investments in Northern B.C. will improve services from emergency response to arts and culture spaces to child care,” said Nathan Cullen, minister of municipal affairs and MLA for Stikine.

“Not-for-profit organizations are at the heart of fostering healthy, connected and safe communities in all corners of the province.”

According to a provincial release, in this final round of 2021-22 funding, the Community Gaming Grants capital projects program will provide $3.8 million to 51 not-for-profit organizations throughout B.C. for upgrades to community infrastructure, updated technology and new equipment.

This is on top of $5 million in capital funding for 45 not-for-profit groups announced earlier in 2022.

