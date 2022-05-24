Two U18 Northern Capitals players have announced their next move.

Forward Maria Ayre of Fort St. John has committed to MacEwan University in Edmonton for the 2023/24 season.

During the Capitals 2021/22 season, Ayre recorded 28 points, with 14 goals and 14 assists.

Netminder Sierra Eagles will be playing in the Junior Women’s Hockey League for the Richmond Pacific Steelers.

The Tumbler Ridge product played 16 games with the Capitals last season, recording a goals against average of 2.31.

Eagles finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and 1-1 in the playoffs.