Moose FM & Micro Consulting is Sending you and a friend to see Garth Brooks SOLD OUT show in Edmonton on June 25th 2022. You can win two tickets to see Garth and a one night hotel stay in Edmonton.

Ballot boxes have been placed at all of our Garth Brooks Concert Contest Sponsors locations in Fort St. John. You will find ballot boxes at:

Micro Consulting Sales & Services

The Hair Bin

Chances Fort St. John

Carters Jewelers

T&T Communications

Windsor Plywood

You can fill out a ballot and drop it in the ballot box and your name could be called at 8:40AM with Dub & Catarina or 4:40PM with Bernard starting May 30th. Here’s the itty’ bitty’ twist- IF you hear your name you have ten minutes to call back to be a qualified contestant for a final draw on June 8th 2022. If you called back you’re that much closer to seeing Garth Brooks LIVE in Edmonton.

On June 8 three finalists will be drawn from the Moose Ballot Box with Dub & Catarina. Ever wonder what it’s like to take a walk with Garth Brooks? Well if you’re a finalist, heres your chance! You will have to take a Garth Brooks with you EVERYWHERE you go from June 11th to June 17th. We have a Moose Watch Crew to check in on you and Garth.

If the Moose Watch Crew finds you without Garth, you will be disqualified from the Garth Brooks Concert Contest. A random draw will be held on Friday June 17, 2022 for all the qualifying finalists.

Listen to Moose Mornings with Dub & Catarina at 8:40AM, and afternoons with Bernard at 4:40PM and listen for your name.

Ballot Boxes close on June 6th 2022.

Want more Moose?

Instagram | Facebook | Twitter