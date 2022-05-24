MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – Camp Sagitawa, located on Moberly Lake, is looking for cabin leaders for their summer 2022 season.

“Whether you are able to come for a month or even just a week, we would love to chat about you coming to cabin lead and helping camp be an amazing experience for the kids who are coming!” read a post on the camp’s Facebook page.

According to the job description on the camp’s website, cabin leaders’ main objective is to help out the campers in various ways.

“Your prime responsibility is to your campers. This means that you will live with and be available to them 24-7, putting their well-being before your own personal desires. You will care for them individually and as a cabin,” the website reads.

After applying but before starting, there are some reading materials and paperwork to be completed, and a chat with the director or facilitator.

There is on-site training that will be required, including how to run specific activities and to learn the layout of the grounds.

Some evaluations and reports will need to be completed at the end of the camp’s season and an end-of-the-summer cleanup of the property.

The camp has been running for over 50 years and has had over 26,000 campers participate.

To apply or for more information, visit their website.